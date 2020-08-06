CLAT 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has once again postponed its admission process via the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 and the new entrance dates will be announced on September 1. Interested CLAT 2020 candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website portal of NLU CLAT – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Also Read - CLAT 2020 Exam For UG, PG Law Programmes to be Held on August 22 | All You Need to Know

CLAT 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on August 22, after being postponed several times from the initial date in May.

The decision was announced by NLU CLAT organisers on Wednesday. The CLAT entrance exam is conducted every year for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 NLUs across the country.

Here’s how to crack CLAT 2020:

1) For the LLM programme, a candidate will have to solve 120 MCQ questions within two hours.

2) You will need to secure at least 40 per cent exams in order to be considered pass.

3) For reserved category, 35 per cent is required to pass the CLAT exam.

The CLAT 2020 Admit Cards will be made available on the official website after the dates are announced. Candidates will be able to download the same by logging in to their accounts.