The Consortium of National Law Universities will formally commence the CLAT 2021 application process from tomorrow i.e. 1st January 2021, as per the latest update. The eligible and interested candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for the hassle free registration. The online application window that opens tomorrow will remain open until 31st March 2021. Following this, the CLAT 2021 exam will be held on 9th May 2021 in the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Law aspirants can apply for CLAT 2021 exam by registering themselves online at official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. For the convenience of the students, we have given a direct link below through which the candidates can get the access of the form.

Register for CLAT 2021 Application Process – Direct Link (Available Now)

CLAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

For CLAT UG 2021

For undergraduate-level law courses i.e. 5 Year Integrated Law Degree, candidates will need to clear their 10+2 i.e.

Class 12 Board exam with a minimum of 45% (40% for Reserved Categories).

Students who are to appear for board exams in March / April 2021 will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG 2021.

For CLAT PG 2021

Similarly, for postgraduate level law courses i.e. 1 Year LLM Degree, candidates will need an LLB Degree with minimum 50% marks (45% for Reserved Categories).

Students who are to appear for qualifying exams in March / April 2021 will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG 2021.

CLAT 2021 is a centralized admission or entrance test for law aspirants. The Test is held to screen candidates for admission to 22 National Law Universities of India. The test is used as a screening mechanism for admission to BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes.