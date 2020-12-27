CLAT 2021: Attention students! CLAT 2021 application forms will be released on official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in on January 1, 2021. All those who are interested must also note that the last date for applying is March 31. The CLAT exam 2021 is scheduled be be held on May 9, 2021. Also Read - CLAT 2020 Postponed Again: New Dates Expected on September 1, Check Details Here

This exam is for those who are seeking to enroll themselves into law courses. Candidates must have passed their class 12 examinations with at least 45 per cent of the marks.

CLAT entrance test exam pattern

The paper will comprise MCQ-type questions to test your legal aptitude. A total of 150 questions will be asked in CLAT LLB and 100 questions for CLAT LLM.

CLAT 2021 Result

The CLAT 2020 result is likely to be announced in the last week of May.

The National Law Universities (NLU) across the country consider CLAT scores for enrolling students into its various courses including BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM.