New Delhi: The Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2021 has been postponed till further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) said on Saturday, May 15. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) was earlier scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021, in offline mode. The last date of submission of the CLAT application form has also been extended till June 15, 2021.

The executive committee of the CNLU met today to review the surge of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and keeping in view of the health and safety of students, examiners and other parties involved, it decided to postpone the CLAT 2021 for now.

Last date of CLAT 2021 registration extended

As per the official notification, the CLAT 2021 application form has also been extended till June 15, 2021. Candidates who haven't applied for CLAT may register and submit the application form online at the admission portal of the NLU consortium. For any assistance, candidates may reach the consortium at:

Email – clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Phone – 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days)

New date likely to be announced soon

The consortium has not announced the new date for the conduct of CLAT 2021 as of now. The new date will be decided in due course. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of CLAT consortium – consortiumofnlus.ac.in, for all the latest updates.

Will AILET 2021 be postponed too?

Now that CLAT 2021 has been postponed, many are wondering if same would happen to the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) too, which has been scheduled for June 20, 2021 by the National Law University (NLU) Delhi. Many other entrance exams, such as JEE Main 2021, UGC NET 2021 and UPSC 2021 have already been postponed in the past few days.