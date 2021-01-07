CLAT 2021: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been postponed to June 13. The examination was earlier scheduled to be held in May. The authorities had to defer the examination due to clash of dates with CBSE Board exams. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes. “The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on 6th January 2021 to consider rescheduling the date of the CLAT 2021 exam due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week,” the official notice read. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: 5 Things You Must Start Doing Now For Better Results

The eligible candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the application process for the same is still on. Interested candidates can apply at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 31.

Organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the CLAT is the entrance gateway for admission to 22 National Law Universities across the country.

Registrations for the examination closed on March 31. The exam will now be conducted on June 13 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

About The Examination:

The CLAT 2021 for undergraduate admissions is a two-hour test, with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

These questions would be divided across the following five subjects, namely, English language, current affairs including General Knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative technique.

The PG-CLAT 2021 will be of 120 minutes duration, with the first section including 100 objective-type questions carrying one mark each.

The second section will require candidates to write two descriptive essays.

The second section will require candidates to write two descriptive essays.