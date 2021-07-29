CLAT 2021 Results Out: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the results of this year’s Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) on its website and all candidates who have appeared for CLAT 2021 on July 23 can check their CLAT results from the official website of CNLU– consortiumofnlus.ac.in.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date & Time LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results Coming Soon, Says CBSE | LATEST News Updates