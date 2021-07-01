New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for CLAT 2021, we have some important news for you. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the updated list of test centres for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021. The CLAT 2021 is schedule to take place on July 23 between 2 and 4 pm. Also Read - CNLU Postpones CLAT 2021 Until Further Notice, Registration Deadline Extended Till THIS Date

As indicated in the application, the candidates can now change their preference of the test centre. The candidates must note that the last date to make these edits and changes is July 4 2021. The CLAT 2021 is scheduled to take place on July 23, between 2 and 4 pm.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can change test centre preference:

Step 1: Visit the official CLAT consortium admission portal

Step 2: Log in to the portal with ID and password

Step 3: Click on ‘Edit Application’

Step 4: Go to the ‘Preferences’ tab

Step 5: Update the three test centre preferences as required

Step 6: Click on ‘Next’

Step 7: Scroll down and agree to the declaration

Step 8: Click ‘Save Form’

The consortium has added 18 new test centres. These include Amrawati (Maharashtra), Chittor/Tirupathi, Cuttack, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubli / Dharwad, Kanyakumari, Kottayam, Kurnool, Mangalore, Meerut, Puducherry, Rajahmundry, Salem, Surat, Tirunelveli, Vadodara, Vellore.

The Consortium had decided to increase the number of test centres in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “This decision was taken in order to reduce the travel of applicants, their respective parents/ guardians, and also to reduce the number of candidates on test centres.”, said the official notice.