CLAT 2022 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities on Monday released the CLAT 2022 admit card for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes. Candidates who have registered for the Common Law Admission Test can download their CLAT 2022 Hall Ticket from the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities—consortiumofnlus.ac.in. For the convenience of the Law aspirants, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download CLAT Hall Ticket.

CLAT 2022 Admit Card: Step By Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities — consortiumofnlus.ac.in

consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Click Here to Download the Admit Card .”

.” Enter your CLAT 2022 Registration number / Application number and date of birth.

/ Application number and date of birth. Now click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

Your CLAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Save, Download the CLAT 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

CLAT 2022: Check Examination Date

CLAT 2022: Check Examination Date

As per the earlier notification, the CLAT 2022, the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses will be conducted on June 19, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The registration process for CLAT 2022 began on January 1, 2022. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.