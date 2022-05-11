CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities will end the application correction window for the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2022 today, May 11, 2022. Candidates can edit/ make changes in their application form by visiting the official website of consortiumofnlus.ac.in till 11:59 PM of May 11. As per the official notification, the CLAT examination for undergraduate and postgraduate will be conducted on June 19, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin from 2:00 PM and continue till 4:00 PM.Also Read - Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

"The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the 'registration' till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Request to make the payment after 11:59 PM, May 11, 2022, will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last-minute problems," reads the official notification issued by the Consortium of NLUs.

CLAT 2022: What are the Steps to Edit Application Form?

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on CLAT 2022 section.

section. Enter the login credentials such as registered mobile number and password.

Your CLAT 2022 Application form will be displayed on the screen.

Now Click on the link that reads ‘ CLAT 2022 edit application form ’.

’. Make necessary corrections in CLAT application form 2022.

application form 2022. Finally, submit the application form.

Alternatively, law aspirants can click on the link given below to edit the application form.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.