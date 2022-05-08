CLAT 2022: The online application for Common Law Admission Test-2022 (CLAT 2022) will be concluded by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Monday, May 9, 2022. Candidates who aspire to appear for the CLAT 2022 can register themselves for the exam by completing the online application process on the Consortium of NLUs website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in till 11:59 PM tomorrow. As per the official notification, the CLAT 2022, the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses will be conducted on June 19, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.Also Read - CLAT 2022 Registration: Application Underway; Check Syllabus, Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

“The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Request to make the payment after 11:59 PM, May 11, 2022, will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last-minute problems,” the official notification issued by the Consortium of NLUs said. Also Read - CLAT 2022 Exam Date Revised; Registration Deadline Extended Till May 9

CLAT 2022 Registration: How to Apply

Visit the official site of CLAT– consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Enter the registration details such as name, mobile number, password, and email id.

Once registered, log in using the newly generated ID and password.

Fill in the CLAT 2022 application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee via credit, debit card or net banking.

Once done, click on the submit button.

Save, Download CLAT 2022 Application form, and take a printout of it for future reference.

Recently, the Consortium Of NLUs provided candidates with the opportunity to update the exam centres and make changes to the application form. The application correction window is open till May 11, 2022. Also Read - CLAT 2022 Registration Begins Today. Check Important Details Here

CLAT 2022: Steps To Update Test Centre

Login to your CLAT account

Click on the ‘Edit Application’ button

Go to the ‘Preferences’ tab

Update the 3 test centre preferences

Click the next button to go to the ‘reservation’ tab.

Scroll down, agree to the declaration

Click the submit form button.

CLAT 2022 Registration: Syllabus For Undergraduate

The UG-CLAT 2022 would focus on evaluating the comprehension and reasoning skills and abilities of candidates. Overall, the paper would be designed to test the aptitude and skills of the candidates that are necessary for legal education. These questions would be divided into the following 5 subjects:

English Language

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques

CLAT 2022 Registration: Syllabus For Post Graduate

The PG-CLAT 2022 paper will emphasise on the comprehension abilities of candidates. The paper will be of 120 minutes in duration, with one section. It will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Why is CLAT Held?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.