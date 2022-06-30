CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Thursday declared the first list of seat allotment for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022). The candidates who qualified the CLAT 2022 and participated in the counseling process can check the first allotment list by logging into their registered accounts through the official website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in.Also Read - CLAT 2022 First Provisional Merit List to Release Tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in| Details Inside

The candidates who have been allotted seats in the first provisional list have time to complete the admission process by July 2, 2022. The law aspirants, who did not received allotment in the first round of counselling will have to wait for the next round of merit list. The second provisional merit list will be released on July 7.

In a statement, the consortium said that aspirants, who made it to the first list, can accept and lock the seat or apply for an upgrade following the allotment. "You can change your option from Accept/Revise multiple times before the closure of 1st list. Requests to change your option after the closure date will not be entertained under any circumstances," the statement said, adding that candidates can also exit the admission process by exercising the exit option.

CLAT 2022: Click Here For Direct Link To First Seat Allotment List

CLAT 2022: How To Check First Seat Allotment List

Visit the official website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Login using registered mobile number and password.

Open the allotment status to know about the college allotted.

CLAT 2022: Documents Required For Admission

The law aspirants who made it to the first allotment list can accept the seat or apply for upgrade. The aspirants have to contact the allotted university for information about the documents required for admission, and upload their documents by logging into the CLAT registration portal.

CLAT 2022 : Payment Of Admission Fee

To confirm their admission, the candidates need to pay the CLAT 2022 admission fee to allotted university before July 2.

The CLAT 2022 result was announced on June 24. Candidates can download the result by using their registered mobile number and password at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.