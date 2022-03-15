CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced a revised exam date sheet for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The CLAT exam will now be conducted on June 19, 2022. The official statement issued on the website reads, “CLAT-2022 is rescheduled to Sunday, 19th June, 2022 between 2 & 4 PM for both UG and PG programmes.”Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For Nursing Tutor Post at becil.com

Earlier, the law entrance examination was scheduled to be held on May 8. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can check the revised schedule from the CLAT's portal– consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Note, the last date for submission of CLAT-2022 online applications has also been extended to May 9, 2022.

CLAT 2022: Important Dates