CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced a revised exam date sheet for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The CLAT exam will now be conducted on June 19, 2022. The official statement issued on the website reads, “CLAT-2022 is rescheduled to Sunday, 19th June, 2022 between 2 & 4 PM for both UG and PG programmes.”Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For Nursing Tutor Post at becil.com
Earlier, the law entrance examination was scheduled to be held on May 8. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can check the revised schedule from the CLAT’s portal– consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Note, the last date for submission of CLAT-2022 online applications has also been extended to May 9, 2022. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Senior Lecturer, Other Posts on upsc.gov.in; Apply Before This Date
CLAT 2022: Important Dates
- The application open: January 1, 2022
- The application ends: May 9, 2022
- CLAT 2022 Examination: June 19, 2022
CLAT 2022: Here’s How To Apply
- Go to the official website of CLAT, consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- Click on the register option.
- Enter the registration details such as name, mobile, email id, and password.
- Now, log in with your credentials.
- Complete the online application form.
- Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.
- Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.
- It is advisable to get a printout of the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.
All About CLAT Exam:
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities. Also Read - NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 87 Posts at beed.gov.in
Eligibility Criteria:
For UG Programme: As regards minimum percentage of marks in the qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2 or an equivalent examination), the candidates must have secured:
- Forty five percent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories
- Forty Percent (40%) marks or equivalent in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.
For PG Programme: An LL.B Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of Fifty percent (50%) of marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories and Forty-Five percent (45%) of marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.