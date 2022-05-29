CLAT 2022: As per the earlier notification, the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2022 exam for undergraduate and postgraduate will be conducted on June 19, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin from 2:00 PM and continue till 4:00 PM. Law aspirants can download their CLAT 2022 Admit card(once released) from the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 641 Posts Before June 7| Check Salary, Application Link Here

Here are some of the basic details related to CLAT 2022

Why is CLAT Exam Held?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities. Also Read - TS EAMCET 2022 Application Correction Window Begins Tomorrow: Here's How to Edit Application Form

UG-CLAT 2022: Check Question Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Syllabus

The UG-CLAT 2022 will be a 2-hour test, with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. These questions would be divided into the following 5 subjects:

Subject Areas With Weightage

English Language 28-32 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 35-39 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper Legal Reasoning 35-39 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper Logical Reasoning 28-32 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper Quantitative Techniques 13-17 questions, or roughly 10% of the paper

PG-CLAT 2022: Check Question Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Syllabus

The PG-CLAT 2022 will feature an emphasis on the comprehension abilities of the students. It shall be of 120 minutes duration, with one section. The first section would include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.