CLAT 2022 Latest Update: According to the CLAT 2022 Counseling Schedule, the Consortium of National Law University, will release the first Provisional merit list tomorrow, June 30, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the CLAT 2022 Counseling Procedure, can check the merit list from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. This year, a total of 6 provisional merit lists will be issued. CLAT 2022 exam was conducted on June 19, 2022. The CLAT 2022 Result was declared on June 24, 2022. The registration for the CLAT 2022 Counseling has started on June 25. The last date to register was June 27, 2022.

CLAT 2022: Check Important Dates Here

1st Provisional Merit List: June 30, 2022

2nd Provisional Merit List: July 07, 2022

3rd Provisional Merit List: July 12, 2022

4th Provisional Merit List: July 16, 2022

5th Provisional Merit List: July 19, 2022

How to Check CLAT 2022 Provisional Merit List?

Visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law University at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download 1st Provisional Merit List.”

Enter the login credentials.

Accept and Lock the seat and apply for an upgrade accordingly.

CLAT 2022 Provisional Merit List: What’s Next?

After the release of the first merit list, candidates will be given an opportunity either to accept and lock the seat or apply for an upgrade. There is also an option to exit the Counseling admission procedure. Earlier on Monday(June 20), the Consortium of National Law Universities released the Provisional CLAT Answer Keys for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. The CLAT final answer key was released on June 23, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Consortium of National Law University.