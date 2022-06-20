CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities on Monday released the Provisional CLAT Answer Keys for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2022 can download the answer key from the official website— consortiumofnlus.ac.in. This year, the CLAT 2022 exam was held on Sunday, June 19, 2022.Also Read - AP Intermediate Result 2022: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Results Soon at bie.ap.gov.in

According to the notice issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities, candidates can raise objections to the question papers and answer keys for CLAT UG and CLAT PG till June 21, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, against the answer key, till 3:30 PM on June 21, 2022.

CLAT 2022: Check Fee to Raise Objection

A fee of Rs. 1,000 is to be paid for each objection.

CLAT 2022: How to Download CLAT Answer Key?

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, depending upon the course, click on the Provisional Answer Key link.

For example, for the Undergraduate course, click on the link that reads, “CLAT 2022 – UG Provisional Answer Keys

A new PDF will open.

Scroll the PDF to check the answer key.

Save and Download the CLAT 2022 Answer Key PDF for future reference.

Alternatively, click on the direct link given below.

CLAT 2022: Process of Raising Objection(s)

Login to your CLAT account and click on View Objections.

Click on Submit Objection button.

Select the type of objection: a. About the question OR b. About the answer key.

Enter objection details and click on Submit Objection.

Once all your objections are submitted, click on the Make Payment button to make payment. There is a fee of INR 1,000/- (Rs. One Thousand only) per objection.

CLAT 2022: Check Other Details

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. For more updates, please visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities.