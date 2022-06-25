CLAT 2022 Result Update: The Consortium of National Law Universities has declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 result. Law aspirants who have appeared for the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2022 can download the CLAT 2022 Scorecard from the official website—consortiumofnlus.ac.in. A reminder for all the registered candidates, in order to access the CLAT 2022 Scorecard, the law aspirant need to enter their registered mobile number and password.Also Read - UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022 Released; Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

This year, the CLAT 2022 exam was held on Sunday, June 19, 2022. It is to be noted that CLAT 2022 Result was declared on June 24, 2022. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the result. One can also check the counseling dates here.

CLAT 2022 Result: Step by Step Guide to Download Scorecard?

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CLAT 2022“. Enter your registered mobile number and password. Your CLAT 2022 result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CLAT 2022: Check Important Dates For Counseling Procedure

Registration For counseling begins: June 25, 2022

Last date for registration of counseling: June 27, 202

1st Provisional Merit List: June 30, 2022

2nd Provisional Merit List: July 07, 2022

3rd Provisional Merit List: July 12, 2022

4th Provisional Merit List: July 16, 2022 CLAT 2022: Check Other Details

Earlier on Monday(June 20), the Consortium of National Law Universities released the Provisional CLAT Answer Keys for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. The CLAT final answer key was released on June 23, 2022. For more updates, please visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities.