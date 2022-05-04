CLAT 2022 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will end the registration process for CLAT 2022 on May 09, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 can fill in the application form through the official website —consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the official notification, the CLAT exam for undergraduate and postgraduate will now be conducted on June 19, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.Also Read - DTC Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 357 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at dtc.delhi.gov.in

CLAT 2022 Registration: Check Important Dates

The CLAT 2022 application will open: January 1, 2022

The last date to apply for CLAT 2022: May 9, 2022

CLAT 2022 Examination: June 19, 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps through which one can fill the CLAT 2022 application form:

CLAT 2022 Registration: Here’s How to Apply

Go to the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on CLAT 2022.

If you are a new user, then click on the ‘Register’ option.

Enter the registration details such as name, mobile number, password, and email id.

Once registered, log in again with your newly generated ID and password.

Fill in the CLAT 2022 application form . Upload the necessary documents.

. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee, if any.

Save, Download CLAT 2022 Application form, and take a printout of it for future reference.

CLAT 2022 Registration: Syllabus For UnderGraduate

The UG-CLAT 2022 would focus on evaluating the comprehension and reasoning skills and abilities of candidates. Overall, it is designed to be a test of aptitude and skills that are necessary for a legal education rather than prior knowledge, though prior knowledge occasionally may be useful to respond to questions in the Current Affairs section. These questions would be divided across the following 5 subjects:

English Language

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques

CLAT 2022 Registration: Syllabus For Post Graduate

The PG-CLAT 2022 will feature an emphasis on the comprehension abilities of the students. It shall be of 120 minutes duration, with one section. The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Why is CLAT Held?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.