New Delhi: The application process for the Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 is set to begin from Saturday (January 1) at 2 pm. The interested candidates can register for the national level entrance test for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate Law programmes at the National Law Universities (NLUs) on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to CLAT's official website, The last date of application of March 31. The exam will be hels on May 2, from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

How to Apply

Visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the home page, there will be login or register link.

Click on the available link

Fill in the registration details

Fill in the application form (Cross check the details)

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on Submit application.

Download the confirmation page

It is advisable to get a printout of confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

The Consortium has reduced the Counselling fee this year Rs 30,000 from Rs 50,000 for the General category candidates and Rs 20,000 for all reserved category candidates. Consortium will conduct another exam this year on December 18, 2022 for CLAT 2023.

Eligibility for CLAT UG

Candidates must have 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of SC, ST candidates) or equivalent grade in Class 12 exam.

Candidates who are appearing in the qualifiers in March or April, 2021, can also apply, provided they produce evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission.

Eligibility for CLAT PG

Candidates with an LLB or equivalent degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC, ST) or its equivalent grade would be eligible.