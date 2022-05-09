CLAT 2022 Registration: The registration process for Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2022 will be concluded today, May 9, 2022, by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates who are yet to apply for the national-level law entrance examination are advised to fill the application form through the official website— consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the official notification, the CLAT examination will be conducted on June 19, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin from 2:00 PM and continue till 4:00 PM. It is to be noted again that law aspirants can apply till 11:59 PM of May 9, 2022.Also Read - Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For 696 Posts To End on May 10| Apply at bankofindia.co.in

CLAT 2022 Registration: Check Important Dates

The application open: January 1, 2022

The application ends: May 9, 2022

CLAT 2022 Examination: June 19, 2022

For the convenience of the law aspirants, we have provided you with the steps along with a direct link to fill in the application form.

CLAT 2022 Registration: How to Apply Online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on CLAT 2022 section.

section. If you are a new user, then click on the ‘Register’ option.

Enter the registration details such as name, mobile number, password, and email id.

Once registered, log in again with your newly generated ID and password.

Fill in the CLAT 2022 application form .

. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the required application fee, if any.

Download CLAT 2022 Application form, and take a printout of it for future reference.

Know More About CLAT Exam:

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

CLAT 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, PwD, PIO, and OCI categories are required to pay Rs 4000as an application fee. While SC, ST, and BPL categories candidates will have to pay Rs 3500 as the application fee for CLAT 2022. For more updates, please visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities.