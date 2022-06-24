CLAT 2022 Result Likely To Be Announced Today, Read How And Where To Check: What’s the NewsAlso Read - CLAT 2022 Answer Key Released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Raise Objections Till Tomorrow

CLAT 2022 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to announce the result of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 on Friday, June 24. Once announced, the candidates can check the CLAT 2022 result on the official website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

When Was CLAT 2022 Conducted?

The CLAT entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes was conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities on June 19 across 131 examination centres via offline mode.

The final answer key of CLAT 2022 was released on June 23.

A total of 104 college participated in the examination.

When and How CLAT 2022 Results will be Announced?

The CLAT 2022 results are expected to be announced today on the Consortium of National Law Universities’ official website –consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2022 result will be announced in the form of scorecard.

To access the CLAT exam 2022 result, the candidates will need to enter their registered mobile number and password.

How To Check CLAT 2022 Result?

After the results are announced, the candidates must visit the official website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link- “CLAT 2022 Result”.

Now, candidates will have to enter their registered mobile number and password.

The CLAT 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Recap: The Consortium of National Law Universities is likely to announce the CLAT 2022 results today. The participating candidates will be eligible for admissions to the National Law Universities (NLUs) depending on their ranks secured in CLAT exam. CLAT 2022 scores will be recognised by a total of 104 law institutions, including 22 NLU.