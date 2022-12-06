CLAT 2023 Admit Card to Release Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Exam on Dec 18

CLAT 2023 Admit Card Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) admit card 2022 today, December 06, 2022. Once released, the candidates can download the CLAT 2022 Admit Card by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. In order to download the hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password.

How to Download CLAT Admit Card 2023?

Go to the Consortium of National Law Universities official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CLAT 2023 Admit Card.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password.

Your CLAT 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CLAT 2023 EXAM DATE

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on December 18, 2022, in offline mode. Nearly 22 national law universities will use the CLAT 2023 scores to admit students to their undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. The UG-CLAT 2023 will be a 2-hour test, with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. the PG-CLAT 2023 will feature an emphasis on the comprehension abilities of the students. It shall be of 120 minutes duration, with one sections: The first section will include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.