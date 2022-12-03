CLAT 2023 Exam On Dec 18; Check Admit Card Release Date, Paper Pattern Here

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on December 18, 2022, in offline mode. Candidates can download CLAT 2023 admit card by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2023 admit card will release on December 06, 2022.

CHECK CLAT EXAM PATTERN

The UG-CLAT 2023 will focus on evaluating the comprehension and reasoning skills and abilities of candidates. The UG-CLAT 2023 will be a 2-hour test, with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. These questions would be divided across the following 5 subjects:

English Language

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques

The PG-CLAT 2023 will feature an emphasis on the comprehension abilities of the students. It shall be of 120 minutes duration, with one sections: The first section will include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: Step-by-Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the Consortium of National Law Universities official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CLAT 2023 Admit Card.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password.

Your CLAT 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CLAT 2023: Check Important Dates here

Release of Admit Cards: December o6, 2022 Candidates to fill their Admission Preferences to National Law Universities (NLUs): December 06, 2022 Release of the Provisional Answer Key: December 18, 2022 Inviting Objections on the Provisional Answer Key: December 19, 2022 Release of the Final Answer Key: December 24, 2022 Release of the Rank List: Last Week of December