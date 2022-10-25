CLAT 2023 Registration: Consortium of National Law Universities(CNLU) has already started the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023). Law aspirants are advised to fill up the CLAT application form by logging into the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on December 18. The entrance exam will be conducted in pen-paper mode. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours (120 minutes).Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Class 12th Chemistry Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CLAT 2023 REGISTRATION: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

Name of the Event Check Important dates CLAT 2023 online application form August 8, 2022 Last date to submit CLAT application form November 13, 2022 Release of CLAT admit card Fourth week of November 2022 (Expected) CLAT 2023 exam date December 18, 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the CLAT registration form.

CLAT Application Form 2023: Here’s How to Apply Online?

Visit the official site of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Look for the link that reads, “CLAT 2023 Registration,” available on the homepage. Register yourself on the portal. Login again using the system-generated ID password. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents as per the given format. Pay the application fee and Submit CLAT 2023 Application form. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

WHY IS CLAT CONDUCTED?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. The Consortium of NLU has released two sample paper sets for candidates’ practice. The sample papers will let them understand about the CLAT syllabus and exam pattern.

CLAT 2023 EXAM PATTERN: UG Question Paper Format

Maximum Marks 150 Duration of CLAT 2023 Examination 2 hours Multiple-Choice Questions 150 questions of one mark each Negative Marking 0.25 Mark for each wrong answer CLAT 2023 EXAM PATTERN: PG Question Paper Format