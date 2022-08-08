CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities is scheduled to start the registrations for Common Law Admission Test 2023 (CLAT 2023) from Monday, August 8. Interested candidates can apply for Common Law Admission Test online through the official site of CNLU on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.Also Read - CLAT 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Exam Date, Others Details Here

The online application process will remain open till November 13, 2022, while the CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022. CLAT is conducted ever year for admission in both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes. Also Read - CLAT 2023 Registration to Begin on August 08; Here's How to Fill Application Form at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Who Can Apply For CLAT 2023?

For CLAT UG, any candidate who has qualified class 12 with a score of at least score 45 per cent, or appearing in the intermediate board examination is eligible to apply. Students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, can apply for CLAT LLM. However, there exists relaxations for reserved category students. Also Read - CLAT 2nd Merit List 2022 Released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in | Check Steps To Download List

How To Apply For CLAT 2023?

Register yourself at the CLAT 2023 website by using personal mobile number and e-mail Id.

Upon registration, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for validation.

Once the mobile number is validated, candidates can login using the registered mobile number and the password

In the next window, candidates will be required to fill the form carefully

Pay the application fee

Submit the CLAT 2023 application form

The name of the candidate and the parents shall be spelt correctly in the application form as it appears in the certificates, mark sheets, identity proof. Any change or alteration found may disqualify the candidature.

“Please note that once the application is submitted and paid, the candidate cannot change the program, category, and BPL field. Updates to application form will be not be entertained after the closure date,” said the official website of CLAT.