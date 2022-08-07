CLAT 2023 Registration: Consortium of National Law Universities(CNLU) will begin the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 tomorrow, August 8, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill up the CLAT 2022 application form by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. “Applications for CLAT 2023 open Monday, August 8, 2022, ” reads the official notification. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the 8 easy steps and a direct link to fill up the CLAT registration form.Also Read - ISRO, Punjab National Bank, DDA, UPSC Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Step by Step Guide to Fill CLAT Application Form 2023?

Visit the official site of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Look for the link that reads, “CLAT 2023 Registration,” available on the homepage. Register yourself on the portal. Login again using the system-generated ID password. Now, fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fees. Submit CLAT 2023 Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022. Along with the application form, a complete schedule for CLAT 2023 is expected to be released soon on its website.