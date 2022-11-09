CLAT 2023 Exam in December; Fill Application Form Before Nov 13 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 Registration at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: The Consortium of National Law Universities is all set to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) examination on December 18, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can fill up the CLAT 2023 Application form by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 13, 2022. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the CLAT 2023 Application form.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILL CLAT 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website of CLAT 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the section that reads, “CLAT 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.

Now, fill up the CLAT 2023 application form.

Upload the necessary documents. You must upload the scanned documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.

WHY IS CLAT EXAM HELD?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. There is no upper age limit for candidates appearing for UG Programme through the CLAT 2023. For more details, check the official website of CLAT 2023.