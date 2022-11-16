CLAT 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Know How to Fill Application Form at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023 Registration Last Date at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Law aspirants are advised to fill up the CLAT application form by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023 Registration Last Date at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: The Consortium of National Law Universities(CNLU) will end the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) on November 18, 2022. Law aspirants are advised to fill up the CLAT application form by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18.

CLAT 2023 Registration Dates

Applications Open: August 08, 2022 Release of First Sample Question Set: September, 2022 First Open Campus Visit day for registered candidates: September, 2022 Release of Second Sample Question Set: 14 October, 2022 Second Open Campus Visit day for registered candidates: October 22, 2022 Last Date for receiving applications: 18 November, 2022 Release of Third Sample Question Set: November, 2022 CLAT 2023 Exam Date: 18 December, 2022

CLAT 2022 EXAM PATTERN

The entrance exam will be conducted in pen-paper mode. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours (120 minutes).

CLAT 2023 EXAM PATTERN: UG QUESTION PAPER FORMAT

Maximum Marks 150 Duration of CLAT 2023 Examination 2 hours Multiple-Choice Questions 150 questions of one mark each Negative Marking 0.25 Mark for each wrong answer

DIRECT LINK: CLAT Application Form 2023

CLAT Application Form 2023: Here’s How to Apply Online?

Visit the official site of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Look for the link that reads, “CLAT 2023 Registration,” available on the homepage.

Register yourself on the portal.

Login again using the system-generated ID password.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and Submit the CLAT 2023 Application form.

You are required to download the submitted application form for future reference.

WHY IS CLAT CONDUCTED?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. For more details, check the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities.