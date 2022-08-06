CLAT 2023 Registration: Consortium of National Law Universities(CNLU) is all set to begin the registration process for CLAT 2023 on August 8, 2022. Students who wish to pursue law can apply for the Common Law Admission Test(CLAT) by visiting the official website of CNLU at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. “Applications for CLAT 2023 open Monday, August 8, 2022, ” reads the official notification.Also Read - LIVE NEET UG 2022: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Read Details Here

As per the earlier notification, the CLAT 2023 examination will be held on December 18, 2022. Below ate the steps and a direct link to fill out the application form. Also Read - AEEE Result 2022 Likely to be Declared Today; Know How to Download Scorecard at amrita.edu

How to Fill CLAT 2023 Application Form?

Go to the official site of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “CLAT 2023 Registration.”

First, register yourself on the portal by providing basic details such as the name of the candidate.

Once registered, Login again using the system-generated ID password.

Fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees and submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

A complete schedule for CLAT 2023 is expected to be released soon on its website. For more updates, candidates are advised to refer to the CLAT official website. Also Read - India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Register For Technical Supervisor Post at indiapost.gov.in| Check Salary Here