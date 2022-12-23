CLAT Result 2023 Declared At consortiumofnlus.ac.in For UG, PG Courses; Direct Link Here

CLAT 2023 result link at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: The link to check results is available at the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 Results Declared At consortiumofnlus.ac.in For UG, PG Courses (Representational image, Freepik)

CLAT 2023 result link at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) result has been declared on December 23, 2022. The link to check results is available at the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. All candidates who took the test for CLAT 2023 on December 18 can check their respective results by logging in the official portal.

DIRECT LINK: Download CLAT Result 2023

How to Download CLAT Result 2023?

Go to the Consortium of National Law Universities official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2023 option.

Look for the link that reads, “CLAT 2023 RESULTS

A PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your CLAT Result 2023 PDF will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CLAT 2023 Answer Key

The final answer key for CLAT 2023 was released on December 22, 2022. Final answer keys was based on the objections raised by the students against the provisional answer key.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities

in India.