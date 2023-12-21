By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CLAT 2024 Allotment Result for Round 1 on Dec 26; How to Check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2024 Allotment Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will announce the first allotment results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) next week. As per the official schedule, the NLU will declare CLAT 2024 Allotment Result for Round 1 on December 26, 2023. Eligible candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check and download the NLU CLAT 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result at https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/ by entering the required credentials.
