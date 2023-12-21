Top Recommended Stories

CLAT 2024 Allotment Result for Round 1 on Dec 26; How to Check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Published: December 21, 2023 2:00 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CLAT 2024 Allotment Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will announce the first allotment results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) next week. As per the official schedule, the NLU will declare CLAT 2024 Allotment Result for Round 1 on December 26, 2023. Eligible candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check and download the NLU CLAT 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result at https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/ by entering the required credentials.

