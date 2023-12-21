Home

Education

CLAT 2024 Allotment Result for Round 1 on Dec 26; How to Check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Allotment Result for Round 1 on Dec 26; How to Check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Allotment Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will announce the first allotment results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) next week. As per the official sc

CLAT Exam 2024: Important Notice Out For Tripura Candidates; Details Inside

CLAT 2024 Allotment Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will announce the first allotment results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) next week. As per the official schedule, the NLU will declare CLAT 2024 Allotment Result for Round 1 on December 26, 2023. Eligible candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check and download the NLU CLAT 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result at https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/ by entering the required credentials.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.