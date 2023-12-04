CLAT 2024 Answer Key LIVE: NLU CLAT Provisional Key at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link here

Home

CLAT 2024 Answer Key LIVE: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024).

CLAT Answer Key 2024 LIVE Updates: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the CLAT Answer Key 2024 by visiting the official website of https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2024/. Candidates who have appeared for the UG and PG CLAT 2024 on December 03, 2023, can file their objections, if any, on the Consortium website – /. The portal for objection(s) will open at 09:00 A.M. on Monday, December 04, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest news on CLAT Answer Key.

