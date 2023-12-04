Top Recommended Stories

CLAT 2024 Answer Key LIVE: NLU CLAT Provisional Key at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link here

CLAT 2024 Answer Key LIVE: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024).

Updated: December 4, 2023 10:37 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CLAT Answer Key 2024 LIVE Updates: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the CLAT Answer Key 2024 by visiting the official website of https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2024/. Candidates who have appeared for the UG and PG CLAT 2024 on December 03, 2023, can file their objections, if any, on the Consortium website – https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2024/. The portal for objection(s) will open at 09:00 A.M. on Monday, December 04, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest news on CLAT Answer Key.

  • Dec 4, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    A record 97.03% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2024 Undergraduate test, and
    93.92% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2024 Postgraduate test appeared in the exam.
    The Law Universities of the Consortium will admit the students of the Under graduate and
    Postgraduate programmes for the Academic Year 2024-25.
  • Dec 4, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    The Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium”) successfully conducted the
    Common Law Admission Test 2024 today, Sunday, December 03, 2023 at 139 Test Centres in
    25 States and 4 Union Territories across India
    • Dec 4, 2023 10:26 AM IST

        The portal for objections will close at 09:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 05, 2023,
        and the link to the objections portal will be deactivated. No further objections will be
        entertained after that time.

      • Dec 4, 2023 10:17 AM IST

          Process of Raising Objection(s):
          a. Login to your CLAT account at https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2024/ and
          click on ‘Submit Objections’.

          b. Click on the ‘Submit Objection’ button.

          c. Select the Question Booklet set, ‘Type of Objection’, i.e., ‘About the
          Answer Key’ or ‘About the Question’, as appropriate.

          d. Select question number, enter your objection details and click on ‘Submit
          Objection’.

          e. Once all your objections are submitted, click the ‘Make Payment’ button to
          make payment.

        • Dec 4, 2023 10:08 AM IST

            Four different series of Question Booklets have been published and used in the CLAT
            2024

          • Dec 4, 2023 9:52 AM IST

          • Dec 4, 2023 9:43 AM IST

            Candidates who have appeared for the UG and PG CLAT 2024 on December 03,
            2023 may file their objections, if any, on the Consortium website.

            The portal for
            objection(s) will open at 09:00 A.M. on Monday, December 04, 2023.


          • Dec 4, 2023 9:38 AM IST

            Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the CLAT Answer Key 2024 by visiting the official website of https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2024/.


          • Dec 4, 2023 9:38 AM IST

            The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024).

