CLAT 2024 Application Correction Window: Last Date to Update Your Test Location Preferences Today; Here’s How

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be conducted on December 3, 2023.

CLAT 2024 Registration: The application correction window facility for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will conclude on Sunday(November 12) by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates can update the test location preferences indicated in their application form on or before 11.59 PM on November 12, 2023. Subsequent requests for a change of test location will not be accepted. Candidates must visit — https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2024/— to update the test location preferences.

During this application correction window period, candidates can also review and if necessary, correct their name, date of birth and reservations eligibility. To verify your details, log in to your CLAT account at the CLAT 2024 website;

Click the ‘Print Application’ button; Check your details to see if they are accurate; If any changes are required, click the ‘Edit Application’ button; Once you have made any changes necessary, carefully review the complete application form; and Click the ‘Submit Form’ button.

“No requests for changes to information provided in the CLAT 2024 Application Form will be entertained after 11:59 P.M. on November 12, 2023,” reads the official notification.

Applications Open: 1 July, 2023

Last Date for receiving applications: 10 November, 2023

Last Date to edit test centre preferences and corrections: 12 November, 2023

CLAT 2024 Exam Date: 3 December, 2023

CLAT 2024 Application Form: Instructions to update the test location preferences:

Login to your CLAT account at the CLAT 2024 website;

Click the ‘Edit Application’ button;

Navigate to the ‘Preferences’ tab;

Check your test location preferences, and update if required;

Click the Next (>) button to go to the ‘Reservation’ tab;

Scroll down, agree to the declaration; and

Click the ‘Submit Form’ button.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. All admissions to the 5-year integrated Ll.B. and Ll.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2024-2025 will be through the CLAT 2024.

CLAT 2024: UG Question Paper Format

Maximum Marks120 Duration of CLAT 2024 Exam02:00 Hours Multiple-Choice Questions120 questions of one mark each Negative Marking 0.25 Mark for each wrong answer

Subject Areas with weightage: (approximate number of questions) English Language 22-26 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 28-32 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper Legal Reasoning 28-32 questions, or roughly 25% of the paper Logical Reasoning 22-26 questions, or roughly 20% of the paper Quantitative Techniques 10-14 questions, or roughly 10% of the paper

CLAT 2024: PG Question Paper Format

Maximum Marks: 120 Duration of exam: 02:00 Hours Multiple-Choice Questions: 120 questions of one mark each Syllabus: Constitutional Law Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law Negative Marking: 0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

CLAT Exam: Instructions for UG Programme The CLAT 2024 examination will be held in OFFLINE mode

The date of examination is scheduled on 3rd December, 2023 from 2 PM to 4 PM. (Subject to revision in case of necessity)

Foreign Nationals need not appear for the test

The Admit Card/Hall ticket can be downloaded by the candidate by logging into his/her account. The exact date on which the hall tickets will be made available will be intimated on the website.

