CLAT UG Exam Pattern Changed; Questions Reduced From 150 To 120. Details Inside

CLAT UG 2024 Revised Exam Pattern: According to the revised pattern, the number of questions has been reduced for the CLAT UG examination 2024.

CLAT 2024 Exam: Consortium of NLUs Revises Exam Pattern for Undergraduate Course.

CLAT UG 2024 Revised Exam Pattern: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test(CLAT 2024) on December 3, 2023. At present, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has introduced changes in exam patterns and syllabi for Common Law Admission Test. According to the revised pattern, the number of questions has been reduced for the CLAT UG examination 2024. The decision has been taken to make the Common Law Admission Test (“CLAT”) a more student-friendly and accessible examination.

“As part of its ongoing efforts to make the Common Law Admission Test (“CLAT”) a more student-friendly and accessible examination, the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities resolved the following at its meeting held on May 20, 2023,” the consortium of NLUs said. The examination is being conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) law courses.

CLAT 2024: CLAT Undergraduate(UG) Exam Pattern Changed

The Undergraduate (“UG”) CLAT 2024, for admissions to the Undergraduate courses that commence in the Academic Year 2024-2025 at the participating National Law Universities shall comprise 120 questions instead of 150 questions as in previous years.

Candidates will have 2 hours to complete the test, as in previous years.

The 120 questions will continue to be organised into five sections, that is, English Language, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

CLAT 2024: No Change in CLAT PG Exam Pattern And Syllabus

There shall be no change in the syllabus and number of questions for the Postgraduate CLAT 2024.

The Consortium of NLUs shall make every effort to assist candidates in preparing for CLAT 2024, and extend any support it can to make CLAT 2024 a student-friendly and accessible examination.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment respectively.

