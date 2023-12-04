Home

CLAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Last Date to Raise Objections Till Dec 5

CLAT Answer Key 2024 at : The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the CLAT Answer Key 2024 by visiting the official website of https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2024/. Candidates who have appeared for the UG and PG CLAT 2024 on December 03, 2023, can file their objections, if any, on the Consortium website – https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2024/. The portal for objection(s) will open at 09:00 A.M. on Monday, December 04, 2023.

The portal for objections will close at 09:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 05, 2023, and the link to the objections portal will be deactivated. No further objections will be entertained after that time. “Objection(s) received over email, support tickets on the website or phone calls will not be entertained,” reads the official notification.

