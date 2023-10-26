CLAT 2024 Registration Underway; Check Syllabus, Question Paper Format, Eligibility Criteria For UG, PG Courses

Home

CLAT 2024 Exam: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities

CLAT 2024 Exam: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. At present, CLAT Application form 2024 is underway. All those students who want to pursue law can fill up the CLAT application form by visiting the official website – https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2024/ till November 3, 2023.

This year, the competitive examination will be held on December 3, 2023. In this article, we will discuss the eligibility criteria for Undergraduate programmes.

CLAT 2024 Registration: Check Eligibility For Undergraduate Courses

Candidates must secure the following minimum percentage of marks in their qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2 or an equivalent examination): Forty five percent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories Forty Percent (40%) marks or equivalent in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.

