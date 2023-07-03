Home

CLAT 2024 Registration Underway; Know Age Limit, Paper Pattern, Application at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Registration: Eligible candidates can fill up the CLAT Application Form 2024 by visiting the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 Exam: Consortium of NLUs Revises Exam Pattern for Undergraduate Course.

CLAT 2024 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has started the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the CLAT Application Form 2024 by visiting the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply is November 3. The CLAT 2024 exam will be held on December 3.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment respectively.

All admissions to the 5-year integrated Ll.B. and Ll.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2024-2025 will be through the CLAT 2024. One can check the important dates, steps to fill up the application form, exam pattern, exam date, and other details below.

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Applications Open July 1, 2023 Last Date for receiving applications November 3, 2023 CLAT 2024 Exam Date December 3, 2023

CLAT 2024 Registration: Check Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria For UG Admission

There is be no upper age limit for candidates appearing for UG Programme through the CLAT 2024. Candidates must secure the following minimum percentage of marks in their qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2 or an equivalent examination): Forty five percent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories. Forty Percent (40%) marks or equivalent in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories. Candidates who may be appearing for their qualifying examination in March/ April, 2024 are also eligible to appear for the CLAT 2024 examination. However, they shall be required to produce an evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission, failing which they shall lose their right to be considered for admission.

CLAT 2024 Registration: Check Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria For PG Admission

An Ll.B. Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of Fifty percent (50%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories and Forty-Five percent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories. Candidates appearing for their qualifying examination in April/May 2024 are also eligible to apply. There is no upper age limit for appearing for the CLAT 2024.

CLAT 2024 Application Form: Download Link



CLAT 2024 Registration: Check UG Question Paper Format



NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES Maximum Marks 120 Duration of CLAT 2024 Exam 02:00 Hours Multiple-Choice Questions 120 questions of one mark each Negative Marking 0.25 Mark for each wrong answer

CLAT 2024 Registration: Check PG Question Paper Format



NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES Maximum Marks 120 Duration of CLAT 2024 Exam 02:00 Hours Multiple-Choice Questions 120 questions of one mark each Negative Marking 0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

CLAT 2024 Registration: Know How to Apply Online?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘CLAT 2024’ section. Register yourself on the portal. Sign into your account by entering the system-generated ID and password. Fill up the application form. Upload the documents. Pay the application, if any. Submit the application form.

There will be no change in the syllabus and number of questions for the Postgraduate CLAT 2024. For more details, visit the official website. Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.