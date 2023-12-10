CLAT 2024 Result LIVE: NLU CLAT Scorecard, Cut-Off(Shortly) At Consortiumofnlus.Ac.In; Direct Link, Counselling Dates Here

Home

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will declare the result for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) today, December 10, 2023.

CLAT 2024 Result Date: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will declare the result for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) today, December 10, 2023. Aspirants who have appeared for the competitive examination can access the NLU CLAT results by visiting the official website at . The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. The CLAT Final Answer Key was released on December 9(Saturday).

The Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium”) successfully conducted the Common Law Admission Test 2024 today, Sunday, December 03, 2023, at 139 Test Centres in 25 States and 4 Union Territories across India. This can be attributed to the shift of the CLAT to December from the month of June in the past, which enabled maximum candidates to appear in the exam. A record 97.03% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2024 Undergraduate test, and 93.92% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2024 Postgraduate test appeared in the exam. The Law Universities of the Consortium will admit the students of the Under graduate and Postgraduate programmes for the Academic Year 2024-25. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest news on CLAT Answer Key.

