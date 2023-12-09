Home

CLAT 2024 Results Tomorrow; Final Answer Key Shortly at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Result Date: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is all set to declare the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) results on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Candidates who have appe

CLAT 2024 Result Date: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is all set to declare the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) results on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can access the CLAT results by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. At present, CLAT Final Answer Key will be released today, December 9.

