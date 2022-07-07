New Delhi: The Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2nd Merit List 2022 has been released on Thursday. The candidates can now check the merit list on the official website of the board i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The merit is out for the candidates who have cleared the CLAT 2022 and applied for the counselling/admissions process.Also Read - CLAT 2022: Consortium of NLUs Declare First Seat Allotment Result; Check Direct Link Here

The candidates must note that the CLAT 2nd Merit List 2022 has been released separately for many colleges. Candidates may please note that as per the official notice, everyone must complete the fee payment and admissions related formalities by July 9, 2022. After this the window to do that against this list would close.

CLAT 2nd Merit List 2022 official notice reads, "Newly allotted Candidates opting for Revise are also required to make the payment of requisite fee to the allotted University and upload documents on the website of Consortium. Only candidates who have paid the requisite fee and uploaded the documents on the website of Consortium will be considered for Revise option."

CLAT 2nd Merit List 2022 – How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the merit list.

Visit the official website of Common Law Admission Test – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘2nd Allotment List.’

A new page would open with the list of colleges.

Click on the desired option and check the CLAT 2022 2nd Merit List.

You may then proceed with the admissions process by logging in to the CLAT 2022 account.

Candidates must also note that for the CLAT 2022 admissions process, a requisite fee needs to be paid.