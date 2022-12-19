CLAT Answer Key 2023: Check Step By Step Guide To Raise Objections At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Answer Key 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the CLAT Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT examination was held on December 18. The test was held at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

CLAT Answer Key 2023: Check Dates to Raise Objections

Duration for Answer Key Challenge: December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022 Last date for Payment: December 20, 2022

How to Download CLAT Answer Key 2023?

Go to the Consortium of National Law Universities official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CLAT 2023 Answer Key.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Your CLAT Answer Key 2023 PDF will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CLAT Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections?

Candidates can raise objections if any, against the answer key till December 20 (9:00 AM). A fee of Rs. 1,000 is to be paid for each objection. If the objection is found to be valid and sustained, the said fee will be refunded/ remitted to

the same account from which it was paid. No requests for deposit of the amount in any other account will be entertained. On the basis of objections raised by candidates, the final answer key will be prepared. Objection(s) without the prescribed fee will not be entertained.

CLAT Answer Key 2023: STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO RAISE OBJECTIONS

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Visit the CLAT 2023 section and click on the ‘Submit Objections’ link

Select the type of objection and enter the objection details

Submit the objection and pay the fee

Download the confirmation page for further reference.

It is to be noted that the answer key will be provisional in nature. As per media reports, CLAT Final answer key 2023 will be released on December 24, and the rank list will be released in the last week of December. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.