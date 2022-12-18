CLAT Answer Key 2023 Likely Today; Know How to Check at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Answer Key 2023 Soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Once released, candidates can download the CLAT Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Updated: December 18, 2022 5:24 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CLAT Answer Key 2023 Likely Today.

CLAT Answer Key 2023 Soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: The Consortium of National Law Universities has successfully conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 for admissions to the five-year integrated Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes, today, December 18, 2022. The examination was conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The test was held at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India. Now, the exams have concluded, the exam conducting body will release the answer key.

As per the media report, CLAT Answer Key 2023 will be released today. However, no official statement has been released by the exam conducting body. Once released, candidates can download CLAT Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

DIRECT LINK: CLAT Answer Key 2023(link to be active soon)

How to Download CLAT Answer Key 2023?

  • Go to the Consortium of National Law Universities official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Look for the link that reads, “Download CLAT 2023 Answer Key.”
  • Enter the login credentials, if required.
  • Your CLAT Answer Key 2023 PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that the answer key will be provisional in nature. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. As per reports, the objection window will open from December 19, 2022. On the basis of objections raised by candidates, the final answer key will be prepared.

Reports suggest that CLAT Final answer key 2023  will be released on December 24, and the rank list will be released in the last week of December. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

Published Date: December 18, 2022 5:03 PM IST

Updated Date: December 18, 2022 5:24 PM IST