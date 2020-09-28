New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a suspected COVID-19 positive aspirant to take the law entrance test in a separate isolation room at his/her exam centre. The apex court ruling comes ahead of the scheduled start of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2020, an entrance test for the 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admission to LLB, LLB 5 year Integrated and LLM. The examination will commence at 2 PM today. Also Read - CBSE Results 2020: Class 12 Compartment Exam Results to Be Declared by October 10

Deepansh Tripathi, a student from Madhya Pradesh, who did not want to miss his Common Law Admission Test exam today, had knocked the Supreme Court's door, seeking clarification of the September 21 judgement on CLAT and order to the Consortium with regard to denial to appear in entrance examination to aspirants suffering from Covid-19 by not providing isolation rooms at the exam centres.

Notably, the CLAT Consortium, in its order had stated that the candidates who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under medical surveillance will not be permitted to take the law entrance examination.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, “In the facts of the present case, we are of the view that the student should be permitted to take his CLAT examination on September 28, 2020 in a separate isolation room to be provided by his Centre Superintendent.”

The bench also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said that the student shall ensure that a downloaded copy of this order should be presented before his Centre Superintendent as early as possible by any other non-symptomatic person.

On such order being produced, the Centre Superintendent shall provide a separate room for applicant to appear in the examination. Applicant shall enter into the centre after other candidates take entry and shall first leave the examination centre, it stated further.

The top court said the Centre Superintendent may also request the Chief Medical officer of the District or Superintendent, Government Hospital to provide medical staff to render necessary assistance.

