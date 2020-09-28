New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a suspected COVID-19 positive aspirant to take the law entrance test in a separate isolation room at his/her exam centre. The apex court ruling comes ahead of the scheduled start of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2020, an entrance test for the 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admission to LLB, LLB 5 year Integrated and LLM. The examination will commence at 2 PM today. Also Read - CBSE Results 2020: Class 12 Compartment Exam Results to Be Declared by October 10

Deepansh Tripathi, a student from Madhya Pradesh, who did not want to miss his Common Law Admission Test exam today, had knocked the Supreme Court’s door, seeking clarification of the September 21 judgement on CLAT and order to the Consortium with regard to denial to appear in entrance examination to aspirants suffering from Covid-19 by not providing isolation rooms at the exam centres. Also Read - No Coercive Action Against Facebook Chief in Delhi Riots Case Till Oct 15: Supreme Court to Delhi Assembly

Notably, the CLAT Consortium, in its order had stated that the candidates who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under medical surveillance will not be permitted to take the law entrance examination. Also Read - Provide Food & Monetary Support Urgently to Starving 1.2 Lakh Sex Workers: SC Directs States