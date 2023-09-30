Home

CLAT Exam 2024: Important Notice Out For Tripura Candidates; Details Inside

CLAT 2024 Exam: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released an important notice for the UG and PG candidates. As per the notice, for the UG and PG programmes, a 'Domicile Reservation

CLAT 2024 Exam: Consortium of NLUs Revises Exam Pattern for Undergraduate Course.

CLAT 2024 Exam: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released an important notice for the UG and PG candidates. As per the notice, for the UG and PG programmes, a ‘Domicile Reservation’ category has been added. Candidates domiciled in the state of Tripura are eligible for consideration in this reservation category. Eligible candidates can update their details on the CLAT Portal. Eligible candidates can update their Reservation Category by following the steps given below:

CLAT 2024 Exam: How Can Candidates Update Their Reservation Category?

Login to your CLAT account;

Click on the ‘Edit Application’ button;

Go to the ‘Reservation’ tab.

Under, National Law University Tripura (NLUT), Agartala, for the question, “Are you a domicile of Tripura?”, answer “Yes” and select the Reservation Category you want to claim from the given drop-down menu.

Click the ‘Submit’ button to save your changes.

