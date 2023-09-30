Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CLAT Exam 2024: Important Notice Out For Tripura Candidates; Details Inside

CLAT Exam 2024: Important Notice Out For Tripura Candidates; Details Inside

CLAT 2024 Exam: The  Consortium of National Law Universities has released an important notice for the UG and PG candidates. As per the notice, for the UG and PG programmes, a ‘Domicile Reservation

Published: September 30, 2023 1:09 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

west bengal class 12 exam 2024, west bengal council of higher secondary education,west bengal,WBCHSE Result 2023,WBCHSE Result,WBCHSE HS Result 2023,subhranshu sardar, wb hs exam 2024, wb hs timetable 2024, wb hs routine 2024, wb class 12 datasheet 2024,
CLAT 2024 Exam: Consortium of NLUs Revises Exam Pattern for Undergraduate Course.

CLAT 2024 Exam: The  Consortium of National Law Universities has released an important notice for the UG and PG candidates. As per the notice, for the UG and PG programmes, a ‘Domicile Reservation’ category has been added. Candidates domiciled in the state of Tripura are eligible for consideration in this reservation category. Eligible candidates can update their details on the CLAT Portal. Eligible candidates can update their Reservation Category by following the steps given below:

Trending Now

CLAT 2024 Exam: How Can Candidates Update Their Reservation Category?

  • Login to your CLAT account;
  • Click on the ‘Edit Application’ button;
  • Go to the ‘Reservation’ tab.
  • Under, National Law University Tripura (NLUT), Agartala, for the question, “Are you a domicile of Tripura?”, answer “Yes” and select the Reservation Category you want to claim from the given drop-down menu.
  • Click the ‘Submit’ button to save your changes.

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>