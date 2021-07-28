New Delhi: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is all set to announce the CLAT Result 2021 today, July 28, 2021. All candidates who have appeared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) on July 23 can check their CLAT results from the official website of CNLU– consortiumofnlus.ac.in.The national-level law entrance examination was held at 147 centers in 82 cities. This year, a total of 70,277 candidates had registered for the exam, 66,887 had downloaded their admit cards, and 62,106 appeared for the test.Also Read - CLAT-2021: SC Makes BIG Announcement on Exam Scheduled For July 23, Says Won't Postpone at This Stage

As per the calendar given on the website, the CLAT 2021 counselling registration process will begin on July 29, 2021 and will continue till 12 noon on July 30. During the counselling registration process, candidates will need to pay Rs 50,000 to block their seats in the NLU of their choice.

The CLAT 2021 Calendar further mentioned that the publication of the first allotment list followed by the payment of the fee will be held from August 01 to 05. Likewise, the second allotment list and the payment of fee will take place from August 09 to August 10 while the third allotment list along with the fee payment will last from August 13 to 14. Lastly, the fourth allotment list and fee payment will be held during August 17 and 18 and the final list, i.e. the fifth allotment list followed by fee payment will start from August 20 and continue till 5 PM of August 21.

To check the result, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below: