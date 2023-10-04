Home

Cloudburst In Sikkim: Schools Shut Till October 8, Government Issues Notice

Following the devastating cloud burst and flash flood in Sikkim, the government has closed all schools in the state. Know more about the details regarding the Cloudburst In Sikkim..

New Delhi: A flash flood was triggered in Sikkim after a cloudburst early today causing mass destruction in the state. Keeping in mind the safety of the people, the government has issued an order regarding the closure of schools in the state. A cloudburst was experienced in the state today following which there was a flash flood which has caused loss of life and property; three dead bodies of civilians have been found and 23 Indian Army Jawans have been missing since morning. The Singhtam Foot Bridge over River Teesta had collapsed because of the overflowing river and that has caused damage to many Army establishments along the Lachen Valley. Efforts are still going on to assess the full extent of the damage that has been caused by this natural calamity. Several sections of the National Highway (NH) 10 connecting West Bengal to Sikkim, have also been washed away and many roads are also blocked.

Sikkim Cloudburst: Schools Closed Till October 8

