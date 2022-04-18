CMAT Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release the CMAT Provisional Answer Key 2022 on its official website. Once released, the candidates can download it from the NTA CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.in. The Common Management Admission Test, CMAT was conducted on April 09, 2022, through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.Also Read - IndBank Recruitment 2022: Applications For 73 Posts Begins at indbankonline.com; Graduates Can Apply

What is the Processing Fee to Challenge CMAT Answer Key 2022?

Till now, NTA has not announced the CMAT 2022 answer key release date. It is to be noted that the CMAT Provisional Answer key will be released first. Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying Rs.1000 per question. After closing the CMAT answer key challenging window, a final CMAT Answer Key will be issued. The final CMAT Result will be compiled based on Final Answer Keys.

CMAT 2022 Answer Key: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of NTA CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CMAT Answer Key.”

You will be directed to a new page.

Enter the CMAT Registration number and password.

Now click on the submit option.

Your CMAT 2022 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

CMAT 2022: Check Marking Scheme

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, the candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Un-answered/un-attempted will be given no marks.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option. However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised answer key will be awarded marks.

In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

Why is CMAT Held?

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country.