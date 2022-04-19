CMAT Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CMAT Provisional Answer Key 2022 today, April 19, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Management Admission Test(CMAT) can now download the answer key from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. NTA CMAT exam was held on April 09, 2022, through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.Also Read - DSSSB Admit Card 2022 Out For Jr Clerk, Personal Assistant PET/Skill Test; Here's How to Download

CMAT 2022 Answer Key: How to Download?

Go to the official website of NTA CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge for CMAT 2022.”

You will have two login options.

Login either providing your application number and password or application number and date of birth.

Once logged in, your CMAT Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the Answer key and take a printout of it for future use.

CMAT 2022 Answer Key: Direct Link to Download Here

CMAT 2022 Answer Key : Processing Fee, Other Details

As per the official notice released by NTA, “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200(Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.” The facility to raise objections will be available till April 21, 2022. Also Read - IndBank Recruitment 2022: Applications For 73 Posts Begins at indbankonline.com; Graduates Can Apply

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. For further clarification related to CMAT-2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000/011- 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in. Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For 21 Officer Posts Ends on April 28| Read Details Here