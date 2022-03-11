CMAT 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the date and time for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022. As per the announcement, the test will be held on April 9 in a single shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. The NTA in a notification said that the registration process for the test has started on cmat.nta.nic.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 To Be Held Twice, Confirms NTA; First Session From April 16, Here’s How to Apply

Notably, the CMAT facilitates All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-affiliated participating institutions to select graduate candidates for admission to management courses.

The candidates must note that from this year onwards, CMAT will be used by the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) for admission to the recently-launched MBA-Law programme.

“Candidates who are desirous to take admission in Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab can also apply for CMAT-2022. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab will utilize the CMAT-2022 scores as one of the admission criteria for admission in MBA-Law,” the NTA said.

The CMAT scores are used for admission to Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses apart from two-year MBA courses.

“It has been mentioned in the AICTE Approval Process Handbook…Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is used by institutions in Admission to PGDM Courses…admission to PGDM courses shall be made only from the candidates qualified from any one of the six All India tests, i.e.; CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT or the common entrance examinations (if any) conducted by the respective State Governments for all Institutions other than Minority Institutions,” the NTA said.

The candidates who have not applied yet for Common Management Admission Test and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can apply online through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. The candidates must submit their application form by March 17, 2022.

CMAT 2022: How to apply