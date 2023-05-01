Home

Education

CMAT 2023 Admit Card: NTA Releases Hall Tickets at cmat.nta.nic.in | Check Details Here

Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam.

CMAT Exam 2023: The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023) hall tickets have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website of the agency i.e. https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

NTA will conduct the CMAT 2023 on 04 May 2023 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two Shifts, Shift I: 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon and Shift II: 02:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M.

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. The candidates must note that the Admit Card will not be sent by post.

CMAT 2023 admit card: Know how to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on the “CMAT 2023 Admit Card”

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Key in your login details

Download the CMAT 2023 hall ticket

Take a printout for future reference.

Issue of admit card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.

Admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidates must carry in the examination hall. No candidate will be allowed to sit the examination without valid document. candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card and keep it in good condition for future reference.

Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CMAT-2023, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in

