CMAT 2023 Application Form Closes Tomorrow; Know How to Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2023 Application Form: Candidates can fill up the CMAT application form 2023 by visiting the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 tomorrow, March 13, 2023. Candidates can fill up the CMAT application form 2023 by visiting the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in affiliated Institutions.

Candidates must ensure that their email address and mobile number to be registered in their online Application Form are their own, as relevant/important information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address and/or through SMS on the registered mobile number only. Candidates are advised to read the details of the admission process of each Participating Institute of CMAT-2023 on their respective websites.

CMAT 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Last date for submission of application forms online (Up to 05:00 PM): March 13, 2023

Last date for payment of application fee online (Up to 11:50 PM): March 13, 2023

Correction Window (online only): March 14, 2023 to March 16, 2023

CMAT 2023 Medium of Question Paper

The medium of Question Paper shall be in English only.

CMAT 2023 Registration: How to Apply Online?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Online Application for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2023.”

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

CMAT 2023 Application Form: Direct Link

CMAT 2023 Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The candidate must hold a Bachelor‟s Degree in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor‟s Degree, whose result will be declared before the commencement of admission for the academic year 2023-24, can also apply for CMAT-2023. The candidate must be a citizen of India. There is no age restriction for appearing in CMAT – 2023. Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://cmat.nta.nic.in/, for any further updates.

